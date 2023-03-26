Cong MLAs to hold 24-hr protest in TN Assembly against Rahul's disqualification

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Congress legislators will hold a sit-in protest in the Assembly on Monday to condemn the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

The protest will continue for 24 hours and end on Tuesday morning. The Congress party will also move a special resolution in the Assembly to protest the "murder of democracy".

This was announced by the Congress legislative party leader, Selvaperithungai on Sunday while interacting with mediapersons. He said that the legislators will wear a black attire in the Assembly while participating in the ongoing budget session in the House.

He said, "We will hold placards saying #StandWithRahul and stage sit-in protests by staying in the House throughout the night to show the unity of the opposition."

Meanwhile, in a related development, Congress cadres conducted a hunger strike in front of the memorial of Late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Sriperumbudur.

The cadres shouted against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called upon the central government to withdraw the case against Rahul Gandhi.

