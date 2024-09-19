Committed to fulfil all election promises: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Thursday said that his government stands committed to fulfilling all promises made in the manifesto during the Assembly polls.

“I want to assure you that our government will fulfil each and every promise which was made to the people of Rajasthan through the Sankalp Patra released during the election,” said the Chief Minister while addressing the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ campaign in Chittaurgarh.

He said that the leaders in the former government remained confined to hotels and are now commenting against us if ‘we are travelling to foreign countries to serve the people’.

“There are some leaders who preferred to stay in hotels during lockdown - undergoing political barricading - and now they are criticising that the Chief Minister and the ministers are touring foreign countries,” said the Chief Minister while responding to the comment made by the Congress about government’s foreign tours.

“You spent time in hotels. But now, our ministers are travelling to each dhani, village and the entire state. One of our ministers is in one district and the other minister is going to another district. They are not staying in hotels like you,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister - who was in Chittorgarh - also visited Angad Bavji located in Narbadiya and planted a sapling starting the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

“Planting trees is a virtuous act. Many trees live for a very long time. If one generation has planted a tree, then who knows how many generations will enjoy it,” the Chief Minister said.

During the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign Chittorgarh MP C.P. Joshi said that this campaign will continue. “Dense plantations will be done in the Panchayati Raj area or forest land where there is a water facility. At least five bighas of land have been taken from the Angad Bavji committee, where a cowshed will be started,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.