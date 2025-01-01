College student rapes classmate after intoxicating her, arrested in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 1 (IANS) The Kolkata Police, on Wednesday, arrested a student of a reputed engineering college in the city on charges of raping his classmate at an empty residential flat in the city.

Insiders from the city police said the alleged rape took place on December 21, 2024, at the flat in the Garfa area in South Kolkata owned by another friend of the accused engineering student.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim and her parents, she was first taken to the empty residential flat by the accused. There she was intoxicated by mixing alcohol with the soft beverage and after she went into an inebriated state she was raped by the accused.

Insiders said the victim during the initial stage of shock did not reveal anything to her parents. However, later finally she narrated the entire incident following which a complaint was lodged at Garfa Police Station on Tuesday night.

The accused was summoned to the police station on Tuesday night only and after a nightlong interrogation was arrested. The accused will be presented at a lower court in Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon and the public prosecutor will seek his police custody.

The friend of the accused, who owns the flat, has also been summoned by the cops of Garfa Police station for questioning.

It is learnt that a couple of months back the accused and the victim had a tiff between them and for some time they were not on talking terms. However, in December only they patched up and started normal conversations.

West Bengal had been in the negative headlines for the last few months following several complaints of rape and rape & murder and in many cases the victims were minors.

The most talked about incident of rape and murder was that of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises in August last year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.