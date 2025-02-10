Coal demand in India projected to reach 1,755 MT by 2047

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The coal demand in India is projected to reach 1,462 million tonnes (MT) in 2030 and 1,755 MT by 2047, the government said on Monday.

With the fifth-largest geological coal reserves globally and as the second-largest consumer, coal continues to be an indispensable energy source, contributing to 55 per cent of the national energy mix.

Over the past decade, thermal power, predominantly fueled by coal, has consistently accounted for more than 74 per cent of the total power generation.

Despite commendable strides in promoting renewable energy sources, the sheer growth in electricity demand necessitates a continued reliance on thermal power, with projections indicating its share to be 55 per cent by 2030 and 27 per crnt by 2047, according to Ministry of Coal.

As per the Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI), the coal sector registered the highest growth of 5.3 per cent in December 2024, reaching 215.1 points compared to 204.3 points in December 2023.

During April-December 2024, the coal industry index increased to 177.6 points from 167.2 points in the previous year, marking a 6.2 per cent growth—the highest among all core industries, according to the government data.

The Combined Index of Eight Core Industries showed an overall growth of 4.0 per cent in December 2024 compared to the previous year.

The index for April-December 2024 increased by 4.2 per cent over the same period in FY 2023-24, emphasising coal's significant contribution to industrial expansion.

Additionally, the coal sector accounts for about 50 per cent of freight revenue for Indian Railways and provides direct employment to nearly 4.78 lakh individuals.

India’s coal production reached an all-time high of 997.82 million tonnes (MT) in FY 2023-24, marking a significant rise from 609.18 MT in FY 2014-15, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.64 per cent over the past decade.

In FY 2023-24 alone, production has surged by 11.71 per cent compared to the previous year.

A landmark policy reform came with the introduction of commercial coal mine auctions in 2020, encouraging private sector participation and modern technological adoption.

With the vesting of these mines, a total of 107 coal mines have been auctioned under commercial coal mine auctions, with a cumulative PRC of approximately 246.60 MTPA, generating estimated annual revenue of Rs 34,000 crore and employment for about 3,33,000 people.

