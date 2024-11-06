Amaran : Sivakarthikeyan Film Collects ₹102 Crore in Just 6 Days

Sivakarthikeyan's Amaran Breaks Records: Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark in Just 6 Days

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's latest film, Amaran, is unstoppable at the box office. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the movie has grossed over ₹102 crore in just six days, making it one of the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema this year.

Based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an Indian Army officer who sacrificed his life during a terrorist attack in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir in 2014, Amaran has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Sivakarthikeyan's powerful performance as Major Mukund has been praised, while Sai Pallavi shines as his wife. The film's music, composed by Jeeva Prakash Kumar, has also been well-received.

Amaran's impressive box office collection is a testament to its engaging storyline and outstanding performances. With its gripping narrative and emotional depth, the film is expected to continue its successful run.