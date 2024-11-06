Complete development works in Faridabad within timeframe: Haryana Minister

Chandigarh, Nov 6 (IANS) Haryana Cabinet Minister Vipul Goel, while holding a meeting with officials of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), directed them not to be negligent in work and complete the development works within the timeframe.

After the meeting on Tuesday, he said there should be no quality compromise in development works and action should be taken against the official concerned if the work is not completed on time.

"We aim to take Faridabad further by completing the development works on time and providing maximum facilities to the general public," he said.

The minister, while instructing the officials to expedite the development works related to roads in the meeting, said daily efficiency should be increased to complete the works so that Faridabad residents do not face inconvenience in commuting.

He said every officer should visit the area concerned to know the persisting problems in order to resolve them. He also reviewed the development works related to multi-level parking.

He directed to make an efficient action plan to deal with the problem of sewerage and water logging due to rain. He said wherever there is a problem of drainage, it should be resolved permanently. He emphasised on having an action plan for using sewerage treatment plant (STP) water for irrigation as much as possible.

Goel said to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water in Faridabad in the future, the officials need to work on the plan from today because water consumption is increasing day by day.

He also directed the officials to provide uniform and uninterrupted supply of drinking water.

Haryana minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating health projects in Faridabad

Last week, PM Modi virtually inaugurated various developmental projects for the Faridabad district.

The list of the projects includes the upgradation of ESI hospital in Faridabad from 650 to 1,150 beds, construction of a new 10-story building, including a basement at the hospital's premises at a cost of Rs 625 crore, construction of a 15-bed capacity AIIMS CHC in Fatehpur Billoch village and setting up of a centre of excellence on air pollution and health at the AIIMS sub-health centre in Ballabhgarh for research purposes.

