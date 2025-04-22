Chum Darang, ‘Khauf’ co-star Priyanka seek blessings at Pashupatinath Temple

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actress Chum Darang, alongside her “Khauf” co-star Priyanka Setia, made a spiritual stop at the iconic Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal, seeking divine blessings.

Chum took to her Instagram, where she dropped several glimpses from the visit. The first image had the two actress’ side by side in front of the beautifully decorated temple entrance. They are both dressed traditionally with vibrant patterns and headscarves. Each has a red teeka on their forehead.

Another image had Chum and Priyanka posing in front of a beautifully carved traditional wooden structure, likely located in the area of Kathmandu Durbar Square. A picture posted showed a serene evening or early night scene at a temple complex.

Chum also shared a beautifully illuminated golden spire of the Pashupatinath Temple at night. She also posted an image showing a vibrant and colorful display of prayer beads and traditional necklace.

For the caption, Chum wrote: “Love and light to all….Jai Pashupati Nath.”

The Pashupatinath Temple is dedicated to Pashupati, a form of Shiva. It is located in Kathmandu, Nepal, on the bank of the Bagmati River. The temple was classified as a World Heritage Site in 1979. The temple, considered one of the holiest pilgrimage sites for Hindus, is built on an area of 246 hectares and includes 518 mini-temples and a main pagoda house.

Talking about Chum, she has worked in films such as “Gangubai Kathiawadi” and “Badhaai Do”. However, it was in the 18th edition of “Bigg Boss,” which put the spotlight over her.

Priyanka is known for Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, Bloody Moustache and Khufiya.

Talking about “Khauf”, the eight-part original series is written and created by Smita Singh. The show delves into the eerie and unsettling journey of Madhu, a young woman seeking refuge in a hostel in a new city, hoping for a fresh start, unaware of its dark history of hidden secrets.

As she struggles to escape the shadows of her past, she finds herself trapped in a chilling battle against unexplained forces lurking both within her room and beyond. As the sinister presence tightens its grip, Madhu’s reality twists into a waking nightmare—one from which she may never escape.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.