Chloe Bailey shares reason why her music is 'categorised as R&B'

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) American singer-songwriter Chloe Bailey has talked about her music and why her songs are still categorised as R&B despite her ventures into different genres.

In a new interview, Bailey shared that no matter what type of music she makes, her songs will always be classified as R&B and not pop, reports deadline.com.

"Any music I do will easily and quickly be categorised as R&B because I’m a Black woman," Bailey said in an interview with Nylon.

"If someone who didn't have my skin tone made the same music, it would be in the pop categories. That's just the way it's always been in life."

Bailey said that singer-actress Whitney Houston is one of her idols.

"Early on in her career, when she was doing the big pop records, she got a lot of flak for that: being told she wasn't Black enough and wasn't catering to the base that made her," Bailey said.

"To see how she persevered and has become one of the most iconic, legendary artists that we've ever seen shows that music has no race, it has no genre, it has none of that. It's just a feeling and it's a vibration."

Bailey also revealed that she is "really proud" of Beyonce for her country album, 'Cowboy Carter'.

The singer said her upcoming second solo album, 'Trouble in Paradise', is “a coming-of-age celebration of being a woman and having fun, not taking life too seriously.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.