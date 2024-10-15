Chennai records 6.9 cm rainfall in 24 hours, waterlogging in several areas

Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) Heavy rain was lashing several areas of Chennai, with the city recording an average of 6.9 cm in the last 24 hours.

The rainfall volume was recorded from 8.30 a.m. on Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre reported that Ennore, in North Chennai, recorded the maximum rainfall, followed by Manali, Kolathur, and other areas.

Ennore received 10 cm of rain, while Manali and Kolathur reported 9 cm. The Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) of the Greater Chennai Corporation stated that in one hour, from 7.00 a.m. to 8.00 a.m., the Ayyapakkam area recorded 3.3 cm of rain, followed by Mugavilakkam in the Alandur zone with 3.09 cm.

The heavy rainfall has resulted in waterlogging in several areas, including Kolathur, Vyasarpadi, Pulianthope, and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR).

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has deployed staff to pump out stagnant water using motor pumps.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the government was prepared to handle monsoon-related issues and prevent a recurrence of the problems faced in previous years. He added that the issue of water stagnation was being addressed and that the staff at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) was closely monitoring the situation throughout the day.

In the early hours of the morning, Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected areas around Narayanapuram Lake, between Pallikaranai and Kovilambakkam. Minister for HR&CE, P.K. Sekar Babu, and Chennai Corporation Mayor R. Priya, also accompanied him during the inspection.

Stalin also visited the canal on Ambedkar Road, which diverts surplus water from Kilkattalai Lake to Narayanapuram Lake and interacted with residents to understand their concerns.

According to weather experts, the stretch between Mahabalipuram and Nellore could experience the heaviest rainfall, with some areas expected to receive very heavy showers.

The rainfall in Chennai is expected to continue until the morning of October 18, with the most intense showers predicted for October 16.

The Integrated Command Control Centre also reported that a giant tree fell in Ward 141 of T. Nagar. The tree was cut and removed by employees of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), along with Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue personnel. Perambur, in the Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zone, has also experienced heavy rain, with around 9 cm recorded in the area.

