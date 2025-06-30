Char Dham Yatra resumes after 24-hour suspension

Dehradun, June 30 (IANS) The 24-hour suspension on the Char Dham Yatra was officially lifted on Monday, officials confirmed, allowing the pilgrimage to resume after a temporary halt due to relentless rainfall and heightened risks of landslides in Uttarakhand.

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told IANS, "The 24-hour ban on the Char Dham Yatra has been lifted."

However, he added that all District Magistrates along the Yatra route have been instructed to regulate vehicle movement based on the prevailing weather conditions in their respective areas.

The temporary suspension had been imposed on Sunday as a precautionary measure to protect the lives and property of pilgrims and residents amid severe weather.

Authorities had issued advisories urging pilgrims to remain where they are and avoid travelling to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri until conditions improve.

The suspension followed a severe cloudburst near Silai on the Barkot-Yamunotri road in Uttarkashi district that left at least nine road construction labourers missing.

At least two labourers lost their lives, and seven others are still missing after a devastating cloudburst. The incident occurred near an under-construction hotel in the Silai area along the Yamunotri National Highway, washing away a labourers' campsite where 29 workers had taken shelter.

While 20 people were rescued, nine were reported missing. Later, it was confirmed that two people were dead. The search for the seven others is still underway.

The Yamunotri National Highway was blocked at multiple points near Silai Band, severely affecting the route. Authorities at NH Barkot were alerted to manage the situation, and the debris was cleared.

Elsewhere in the state, the National Highway near Nandprayag and Bhaneropani was also blocked due to debris, while the Sonprayag-Munkatiya road in Rudraprayag -- an essential route for Kedarnath pilgrims -- was closed because of landslides.

Heavy rain continues to lash several districts, including Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Dehradun, Rudraprayag, and others.

As rivers swell dangerously close to banks, the administration has issued a fresh advisory urging people living near riverbanks to remain alert and take all necessary precautions.

