Chandy Oomen apologises to Left candidate’s family over online trolling

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 3 (IANS) Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate and Youth Congress national outreach co-ordinator Chandy Oomen has apologised to the family of CPI-M leader and Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Jaick C. Thomas over online trolling.

Chandy who is taking on Jaick in the September 5 by-election to the Puthupally assembly constituency said that some people masquadering as Congress handles troll Jaick C. Thomas and his wife Geethu who is nine month pregnant.

The UDF candidate while speaking to media persons at Puthupally on Sunday said that the Congress would never indulge in such an activity against a woman.

He said, “Whatever happened is not right and no matter who did it, I apologise to Jaick’s wife for the trouble she faced and the hardships she has gone through.”

The Congress leader also said that the Congress party would never do such a thing and added that no woman or any individual should not go through such a situation.

Chandy Oomen said that his family has been experiencing the same pain of personal insults for the past twenty years. It is to be noted that Chandy Oomen is the son of former chief minister late Oomen Chandy who was subjected to personal attacks in cyber space.

The Congress leader said that false video clip was circulating with the message that the family had denied treatment to Oomen Chandy and added that as a son of the deceased leader he was confident and clear that proper treatment was provided to the late leader.

Online trolls have opined that Geethu, Jaick Thomas wife would have faked her pregnancy to garner sympathy. She had also filed a complaint with the local police against cyber bullying.

