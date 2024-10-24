Chandrababu Naidu thanks Centre for approving rail line to Amaravati

Amaravati, Oct 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday thanked the Centre for clearing the rail line project for Amaravati but requested for its completion within three years.

The 57-km long rail line, to be taken up with an estimated cost of Rs 2,245 crore, was cleared by the Union Cabinet.

The Chief Minister stated that once Amaravati gets the rail connectivity, it will be interlinked with all state capitals in the country.

Addressing a press conference at the State Secretariat here, he said the rail line will link Amaravati with Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Chandrababu Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, said that he discussed with the Prime Minister the railway connectivity to Amaravati during his recent visit to New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said he wants the 3.2 km long rail bridge to be built across the Krishna River to be an iconic bridge as Amaravati is not only developing at a fast pace but will turn out to be the best city in the country.

Expressing happiness that the project is cleared in such a short time, Chandrababu Naidu said that the State will extend full cooperation in land acquisition for the project.

Asserting that the Centre is extending all kinds of assistance for rebuilding Amaravati, Chandrababu said that railway works worth Rs 72,000 crore were going on in the State, including modernisation works in some stations.

"We have already resolved the railway zone issue that has been pending for a long. The foundation will be laid for this project by the Prime Minister, Mr Narendra Modi, at an auspicious time either in November or December," Chandrababu said.

Expressing happiness over the Centre's approval to make the Ranasthalam-Srikakulam highway four-lane, the Chief Minister announced that a task force will be set up soon to resolve the problems with the Roads and Buildings, Forest, and other departments.

The Chief Minister felt the need for eight-lane highways in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu said four greenfield highways will be built at a cost of Rs.45,300 crore. He noted that 95 highway projects were facing various problems. He wanted officials to complete land acquisition for all the projects in three months.

He admitted that there are problems in the Bengaluru-Kadapa-Vijayawada Expressway. The project will be completed at a cost of Rs.18,000 crore. He wanted officials to complete the work in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister said a greenfield will also be built from Hyderabad to Machilipatnam.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.