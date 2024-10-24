Gujarat: Victims seek justice in gold loan scam

Vadodara, Oct 24 (IANS) Customers of the Manjalpur branch of Canara Bank in Gujarat’s Vadodara have alleged that the bank has withheld their gold deposit to meet loan targets.

The customer held a protest demonstration outside the bank head office and blamed bank employees Vishal Gajjar and Preeti Bala Mali for the scam, accusing them of being complicit.

Reportedly, both bank officials are absconding.

The protesting customers allege that bank officials have failed to return gold worth approximately Rs 2 crore since last year.

“We came here seeking answers. I have deposited 3.4 kg of gold in the bank. Initially, they promised the return of our gold, but for the past year, we have been unable to access our gold,” said Dipali.

Dipali accused the branch manager of soliciting gold from customers to meet loan targets, which she termemd as is unethical. “We trusted Canara Bank. However, they have betrayed our trust,” she added.

Another victim, whose gold has also been withheld, said: “We have been receiving false notices from the bank. If anything happens to my husband, Canara Bank will be responsible. We demand the return of our gold, especially with Diwali approaching.”

They called for immediate action and accountability from the bank, hoping to recover their lost assets and bring those responsible to justice.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.