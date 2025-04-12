Shivraj Singh Chouhan to visit Bihar for Assembly election preparations

Patna, April 12 (IANS) With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections to be announced at any time, political parties have shifted gears to solidify their presence in the state.

While Congress roped in firebrand leader Kanhaiya Kumar, the BJP, a key NDA constituent, has called in Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to boost its campaign in the state.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Bihar for the third time this year on Saturday, underscoring the BJP’s serious intent to penetrate deeper into the politically significant North Bihar region.

Sources said that he will hold closed-door strategy meetings with MPs and MLAs from 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, aligning plans for upcoming electoral challenges.

Alongside political discussions, Chouhan will participate in a key public engagement at Dwarka College, where the theme is ‘One Nation, One Election’ — a proposal the BJP has been actively promoting nationwide.

Talking to IANS, Kuntal Krishnan, Bihar BJP’s state co-convener, said: “This is a significant outreach. The goal is to build consensus and awareness on ‘One Nation, One Election’. Large numbers of students, intellectuals, and party workers are expected to attend the event. Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also use this opportunity to energise the party base in North Bihar.”

Currently serving as the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, as well as Rural Development, Chouhan’s political stature and grassroots connect make him a valuable campaigner for BJP in Bihar.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who started his political career in the 1990s as convener of All India Kesaria Vahini, rose through the BJP ranks, winning multiple terms as both MLA and MP from Budhni, Madhya Pradesh.

He first became Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in 2005 and held the post four times until 2023, when Mohan Yadav succeeded him after the BJP’s Assembly win.

