Chh’garh: Heavy loss to Maoists in Bijapur-Dantewada, encounter going on

Raipur, April 12 (IANS) Heavy loss to Maoists have been reported in the Bhairamgarh area, located on the Bijapur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh, during an encounter between security forces and Maoists on Saturday.

Police officials said that significant losses have been inflicted on Maoists in the Indravati region of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, during a joint operation of security forces.

They said that the joint team of security forces launched an operation based on intelligence inputs at 9 am on Saturday, adding that a clear picture will emerge once the operation is over.

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, at least 30 individuals identified as Maoists were reportedly killed in two separate operations in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.

Security forces had conducted 11 operations in 2025 alone, neutralising a total of 142 Maoists.

Among these, notable achievements included the elimination of 31 Maoists on February 9 and 16 Naxalites on March 25, in various districts such as Bastar, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Narayanpur.

Earlier this month, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a large gathering at the Pandum Festival in Bastar and urged the Maoists to lay down their arms and reintegrate themselves with the mainstream.

He highlighted that by April 2025, 521 Naxalites had surrendered, following the 881 who had laid down arms in 2024.

The Minister emphasised that those who chose to surrender would be welcomed into the mainstream, while those who continued to bear arms would face the determined efforts of the security forces.

The Home Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eradicating Maoist activities by March of the next year, envisioning a future where Bastar would be associated with hope and progress rather than fear.

His visit to Bastar underscored the importance of reintegration into society and contributing to the region’s development under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

The Home Minister said that while no one celebrates the loss of life, even that of a Maoist, the vision of a prosperous Bastar could only be realised in a peaceful environment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.