Champions Trophy: Pakistan fined for slow over-rate in opener against NZ

Dubai, Feb 20 (IANS) Pakistan have been fined five percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during their opening encounter against New Zealand in the tournament opener at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday. The penalty was imposed after Mohammad Rizwan’s side was found to be one over short of the required rate despite time allowances being considered.

"Pakistan have been fined 5 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday," ICC said in a statement.

Andy Pycroft, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, handed down the sanction under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. As per ICC regulations, players are fined five percent of their match fee for each over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

Pakistan’s stand-in captain Mohammad Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the penalty, eliminating the need for a formal hearing. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Joel Wilson, and fourth umpire Alex Wharf.

The fine comes as an additional blow to Pakistan, who had already suffered a disappointing 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the tournament opener. The hosts struggled in their chase of 281, failing to keep up with the required run rate after a sluggish start.

Earlier, Pakistan’s opener Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the tournament due to an oblique injury. The left-hander sustained the injury while fielding early in the second over of the game. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved Imam-ul-Haq as a replacement for the injured Zaman.

Pakistan will now look to regroup and sharpen their game ahead of their crucial clash against arch-rivals India in Dubai on February 23.

Pakistan have to win the match to maintain their chances of qualifying from the four-team group as two teams per group will make it to the knock-out stage. Bangladesh are the fourth team in the group in which New Zealand have already won their match in Karachi.

