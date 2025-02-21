Champions Trophy: India have more match-winners as compared to Pakistan, says Shahid Afridi

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Former captain Shahid Afridi believes India have more match-winners as compared to Pakistan ahead of the highly-anticipated Champions Trophy Group A clash that will take place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan have beaten India in three of the five games in the previous Champions Trophy events. Their wins came in 2004 in the United Kingdom, 2009 in South Africa and in 2017 final at The Oval in London.

"If we talk about match-winners, I'd say that India has more match-winners compared to Pakistan. A match-winner is someone who knows how to win the game single-handedly. Right now, we don’t have such players in Pakistan. India's strength lies in its middle and lower order, which has been winning them matches.”

“For a long time, we have been giving opportunities to players, but no one has stepped up consistently. Some have performed in a few games, but we don’t have players who have sustained their performance for a year, two years, or across 50-60 matches.”

“That’s where we are a little weaker compared to India, which is very strong in this area. But the key to winning against India is collective performance—whether it's the batsmen, bowlers, or spinners—everyone’s contribution is crucial," said Afridi on JioHotstar.

In response to his comments, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said, "I actually think Pakistan has an advantage because they have a base in Dubai. They have played a lot of cricket there and understand the conditions well. On slower wickets, Indian and Pakistani players are among the best, who have always played spin well."

“You talk about match-winners—yes, I agree with Shahid Afridi that we have more match-winners. But I believe that even if Pakistan has fewer match-winners, one player can still take the game away.

“The India-Pakistan clash is not about match-winners alone; it’s about playing in the moment, adapting to the situation, and not letting expectations overwhelm you. The team that does this better will win the game for their country," he added.

Defending champions Pakistan have started their Champions Trophy campaign with a 60-run loss against New Zealand in the tournament opener while India registered a comprehensive 6-wicket win against Bangladesh on Thursday.

Afridi also felt captain Mohammad Rizwan has to lead by example, especially after defending champions Pakistan suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the tournament opener. "As a captain, Rizwan has to set an example for others—that is very important. He must perform in every game, and his attitude, body language, and leadership matter a lot.”

“Being a captain comes with equal amounts of praise and criticism. His performance will be crucial, as he is the glue that holds the team together. He treats everyone equally, he is a fighter, and his energy on the field is infectious. I have seen him step up in big matches, and I am confident he will lead the team well.”

Former skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq felt if Pakistan were to gain an edge in the match, then they should look to dismiss veteran India duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. "There is no doubt that all Indian players are very good, but Virat and Rohit are in a league of their own. That’s because they have been performing consistently for nearly 20 years, and their impact on the team is massive.”

“If they get out early, it will make a significant difference in India's dressing room, and Pakistan’s morale will rise. That doesn’t mean the rest of the Indian players won’t perform—they are very talented—but they are still developing.”

“Similarly, when Babar Azam gets out for Pakistan, the opposition’s bowlers get a boost, and Pakistan’s dressing room feels the pressure. For Pakistan to win, the lower and middle order must step up. If India loses both Rohit and Virat early, Pakistan can gain an advantage," he concluded.

