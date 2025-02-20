Champions League: PSG seal last-16 sport with historic aggregate win over Brest, PSV beat Juventus

Paris, Feb 20 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain recorded a historic 7-0 victory over Stade Brestois 29 in the second leg of their play-off to sail into into the last-16 of the Champions League.

The win was the second-biggest aggregate triumph in UEFA Champions League history. PSG also became the first team to have seven different scorers in a single match.

Bradley Barcola was the first of those, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then adding his maiden European goal for the hosts before the break. Vitinha's fine third was the first of four home goals in 18 minutes as Desire Doue, Nuno Mendes and Goncalo Ramos also netted before substitute Senny Mayulu rounded off the scoring late on.

Brest came into the return leg 3-0 down and needed to strike first to build belief that they could overturn the result, but that wasn't the case. Bradley Barcola scored in the 20th minute to extend PSG's aggregate lead to 4-0.

The Frenchman, just onside, shook off Luck Zogbe and found space to shoot in the box. Barcola fired home with his left foot at the near post, beating Brest goalkeeper Gregoire Coudert.

PSG didn't take their foot off the gas pedal as they added their second goal of the first half in the 39th minute courtesy of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Barcola redirected a cross from the right to the left, finding Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the far post, where he slotted it in from a tight angle for his first Champions League goal with PSG.

After scoring twice in the first half, PSG erupted for three goals in just 10 minutes in the final 45 minutes. Vitinha found the back of the net in the 59th minute to make it 3-0, and PSG didn’t ease up.

Just five minutes later, Desire Doue added another, stretching the lead to 4-0. The flurry of goals in 10 minutes was capped off by Nuno Mendes in the 69th minute.

The scoring floodgates were still open as Goncalo Ramos recorded his goal in the 76th minute. Doué found Ramos in the box, and the Portuguese striker finished perfectly past Coudert.

PSG's last goal will be memorable for Senny Mayulu as he fired a left-footed shot. Coudert got a touch on it, but the ball hit the post and still found the back of the net for his first Champions League goal.

PSG now wait for the draw to determine its next opponent. The Ligue 1 club will face Premier League leaders Liverpool or La Liga side FC Barcelona in the knockout stage for the second straight year.

Elsewhere, Ryan Flamingo's extra-time goal was ultimately enough for PSV to win a Champions League knockout tie for the first time since 2007.

PSV secured a dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory over Juventus, overturning a one-goal deficit from the first leg to advance to the last 16 with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Borussia Dortmund also secured their spot in the last 16 with a goalless draw against Sporting Lisbon at Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, completing a 3-0 aggregate victory.

