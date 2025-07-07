CFL 2025: East Bengal FC determined to return to winning ways against BSS Sporting

Kolkata, July 7 (IANS) East Bengal FC will look to get back on track with their campaign in Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division 2025 when they face BSS Sporting in a Group ‘A’ encounter at Barrackpore's Bibhutibhushan Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Coming off a mixed start to the campaign, EEB will look to put up a good display against a competitive BSS Sporting side. The Red & Golds kicked off their CFL 2025 campaign with a commanding 7-1 victory over Measurers Club at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium on June 27, with Manotos Maji, Sayan Banerjee, Vanlalpeka Guite, Tanmay Das, Jesin TK (2), and Suman Dey finding the back of the net for the winning side.

However, their momentum was halted in the following match at the same venue, where they were held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Suruchi Sangha side, despite taking the lead in the first half stoppage time via Vanlalpeka Guite and creating several chances throughout the match. East Bengal currently stand third in Group A with four points from two games.

BSS Sporting, on the other hand, are placed seventh in Group A with three points from two games. After cruising to a 1-0 win over Kalighat MS in the tournament opener, they lost their next match 2-3 to George Telegraph.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in Naihati in July 2023 when they last faced each other in the CFL Premier Division.

Speaking about Tuesday's match, EEB B Team Head Coach Bino George says his side will try to rectify their mistakes.

"We shouldn't have conceded a goal after taking the first-half lead against Suruchi Sangha in the previous match. We have analysed our mistakes and will try to rectify them in tomorrow's game,” said Bino.

