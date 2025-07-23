Centre supports over 18.84 lakh EVs under FAME schemes: Minister

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The government has supported a total of 18,84,905 electric vehicles (EVs) under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicles in India (FAME India) schemes till June 30 this year, the Parliament was informed.

Under the FAME-II scheme, the government supported 16,29,600 vehicles. The FAME-II scheme sanctioned a total of Rs 912.50 crore for installation of 9,332 EV PCS, out of which 8,885 EVPCS have been installed (as on June 30), said Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

The FAME schemes were applicable all across the country including tier 2 and tier 3 cities. The FAME-I Scheme duration was 2015-2019 and the duration of FAME-II scheme was 2019-2024.

Under the FAME-I scheme, 2,55,305 EVs were supported by the government, the minister informed. Under FAME-I, approximately 520 charging stations/infrastructure were sanctioned with an amount of Rs 43 crore.

The key objectives of FAME-II scheme are to encourage adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles by the way of market creation, demand aggregation and other related activities; promote domestic technology for development of electric vehicles and its components ecosystem and promote manufacturing of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) and hybrid vehicles within the country by the way of supporting manufacturing ecosystem.

It also helps in creating strong, globally competitive, viable and self-sustaining xEV industry and contributing to country’s efforts for low emission intensive economy as agreed in COP 21, the minister said.

The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) 2020 is a National Mission document providing the vision and the roadmap for the faster adoption of electric vehicles and their manufacturing in the country.

As part of the NEMMP 2020, the Ministry of Heavy Industries formulated the FAME India scheme in 2015 to promote adoption of electric/ hybrid vehicles (xEVs) in India.

—IANS

na/

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.