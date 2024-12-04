Centre developing ‘eMaap’ to ensure fair trade, protect consumers

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) To ensure fair trade and consumer protection, the government on Wednesday said it is developing the National Legal Metrology Portal (eMaap) to integrate state legal metrology departments and their portals into a unified national system.

The initiative by Department of Consumer Affairs aims to streamline processes for issuing licenses, conducting verifications and managing enforcement and compliance.

By creating a centralised database, ‘eMaap’ eliminates the need for stakeholders to register on multiple state portals, fostering ease of doing business and transparency in trade practices, said the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.

Currently, state governments are using their own portals for registration of packaged commodities, issue of licenses and verification/stamping of weighing and measuring instrument.

However, the enforcement activities and compounding of offences, etc. are not online.

Therefore, Department of Consumer Affairs is integrating all the state portals in ‘eMaap’ which will include all functions of legal metrology, including enforcement and help to get a unified data base.

For traders and industries, it minimises compliance burdens, reduces paperwork and ensures timely adherence to the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and rules made thereunder, creating a transparent and conducive business environment.

The portal is also expected to significantly boost manufacturing growth by fostering efficiency and accountability, said the government.

“For consumers, eMaap ensures that trade instrument are verified for accuracy, enhancing confidence in market transactions. It provides a transparent legal metrology system, allowing easy access to certificates and promoting awareness of rights and responsibilities,” it added.

This decision was taken after a series of consultations involving key stakeholders such as industries and industry associations and representatives of state legal metrology departments.

'eMaap' simplifies critical procedures such as issuing, renewing, and amending licenses, as well as handling verification and stamping of weighing and measuring instrument, registration certificates, and appeals, etc.

