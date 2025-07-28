CBI files attempt to murder case against J&K DSP, 5 others for ‘torturing’ colleague

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) As part of a probe into “custodial torture” of a Jammu and Kashmir Police constable, the CBI registered an attempt to murder and wrongful confinement case against his own colleagues, including Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, and five others, an official said on Monday.

Khurshid Ahmed Chohan, posted at District Police Headquarters, Baramulla, was allegedly subjected to custodial violence and illegal detention from February 20, 2023, to February 26, 2023.

The CBI registered a case of attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, voluntarily causing hurt, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon or means and wrongful confinement for three or more days against the six police personnel on July 26.

On July 21, a Supreme Court Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta had directed the CBI to register an FIR against the culprits. The court also awarded a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Chohan.

The apex court also directed the CBI to conduct an inquiry into the systemic issues at the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Kupwara, where Chohan was allegedly tortured for six days.

Those named by the CBI in its July 26 FIR include DSP Aijaz Ahmad Naiko, Riyaz Ahmad, Jahangir Ahmad, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Mohammed Younis and Shakir Ahmad.

Chohan had alleged that he was tortured after being summoned to the SSP office in Kupwara to face an inquiry related to a narcotics matter.

The torture case reached the court in connection with a complaint by Chohan’s wife who sought a probe against her husband’s tormentors and cancellation of an attempt to commit suicide case registered against him.

During preliminary investigation into allegations of torture, the CBI relied upon Chohan’s medical report prepared after he was shifted to hospital after the alleged detention.

“The medical records of SKIMS Hospital, Soura-Srinagar, pertaining to the victim Khurshid Ahmed Chohan mentions about the nature of the injuries which inter alia include, complete mutilation of genitalia with both testicles removed, laceration on the scrotum, tenderness on palms and feet, bruises on buttocks extending to thighs, multiple vegetative particles in the rectum, and fractures throughout the body,” said the CBI FIR.

The federal agency said in the FIR that the facts, prima facie, constitute cognizable offences punishable under section 120-B read with 307, 323, 325, 326, 343 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Aijaz Ahmad Naiko, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir, Riyaz Ahmad, SI, Jahangir Ahmad, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Mohammed Younis and Shakir Ahmad.

“Therefore, a Regular Case (RC) is registered at CBI, New Delhi on and entrusted to Special Investigation Team (SIT) for investigation,” said the FIR.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.