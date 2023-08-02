Caste based survey resumed, physical survey will be completed in one week in Patna

Patna, Aug 2 (IANS): A day after the Patna high court lifted the ban on caste based survey, the authorities resumed it on Wednesday.

The caste based survey was banned by the Patna high court on May 3 this year. By that time, 80% of the work had been completed. Patna DM Chandrashekher Singh directed the authorities to complete the remaining work in one week. “We are in Phulwarisharif for the inspection of a caste based survey that resumed after the ban was lifted by the Patna high court. When the ban was imposed on May 3, the documents were submitted in the block offices. Now, they have been released to the counting officers,” Singh said. “In Patna, we have 13 lakh 69 thousand families and we have already completed the physical survey of 9 lakh 35 thousand families. So, we have 4 lakh 34 thousand families remaining for the survey and we are hoping to complete it in one week,” Singh said.

"After the completion of the physical survey for which our counting officers are going to every doorstep, we will start the new programme of data entry on the portal. The data will be cross checked by the supervisors and then transferred to charge officers. We have 45 charge officers in Patna,” Singh said. “We have appointed block development officers in the rural areas and in-charge of local urban bodies in urban areas as an in-charge officer. A total of 12741 blocks have been earmarked and each of the blocks has 700 people,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.