Telangana Nursing Officer Provisional List 2025 Released – Check Now

The Telangana Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has officially released the provisional list of candidates selected for Nursing Officer posts. This announcement comes as a crucial update for thousands of aspirants who appeared for the examination last year. Candidates are advised to carefully verify their details in the provisional list, which is now available on the official MHSRB website.

According to the board, candidates who find any discrepancies in their details are allowed to raise objections online. The objection submission window will be open from 26th of this month until 5 pm on September 2, 2025. This step is vital to ensure that all candidate records are accurate before the final list is published. Candidates are encouraged to act promptly, as objections submitted after the deadline will not be entertained.

The Nursing Officer examination was conducted in November 2024 and aimed to fill a total of 2,322 Nursing Officer posts across Telangana. The exam witnessed a massive turnout, with 40,423 candidates appearing for the selection process. This high level of participation reflects the increasing interest among candidates in healthcare sector careers and the critical role Nursing Officers play in public health services.

The MHSRB has requested all candidates to visit the official website regularly for updates regarding the final list and further instructions. Aspirants are also advised to keep their registration and application details handy for a smooth verification process.

This development marks an important milestone for candidates aspiring to serve in Telangana’s healthcare sector. Candidates are urged to share this information widely to ensure that all concerned individuals are aware of the provisional list release and the objection process.