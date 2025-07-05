Bank of Baroda 2025 Notification Out: LBO Eligibility, Salary, Selection & Apply Dates

In a major move to enhance its grassroots banking outreach, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has announced 2,500 vacancies for the post of Local Bank Officer (LBO) across 18 states under its 2025 recruitment drive. The online application window is open from July 4 to July 24, 2025.

Strengthening Local Banking Networks

The recruitment aims to hire professionals who understand regional languages and local banking needs, enabling the bank to deepen its presence in semi-urban and rural regions. The initiative is part of BoB’s larger strategy to build a community-driven banking model by integrating officers who are familiar with local cultures and customer expectations.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Local Bank Officer post, candidates must:

Hold a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

Be aged between 21 and 30 years as of July 1, 2025 (age relaxation applicable for reserved categories).

Have at least one year of banking experience.

Be proficient in the local language of the state where they are applying.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply online through the official Bank of Baroda careers portal. The recruitment notification was released under BOB/HRM/REC/ADVT/2025/05 on July 3, 2025.

Steps to Apply:

Visit the Bank of Baroda careers page.

Read the official notification carefully.

Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee:

₹850 for General, EWS, and OBC candidates

₹175 for SC, ST, PwD, Ex-Servicemen, and Women

Submit the application on or before July 24, 2025.

State-wise Vacancy Highlights

The 2,500 LBO posts are distributed across 18 states, with significant openings in:

Gujarat – 1,160 posts

Maharashtra – 485 posts

Karnataka – 450 posts

Smaller allocations include:

Tripura – 6 posts

Nagaland – 8 posts

Sikkim – 3 posts

Note: Proficiency in regional languages like Kannada (Karnataka) and Marathi (Maharashtra) is mandatory.

Selection Process

The recruitment process comprises:

Online Examination

Group Discussion or Personal Interview

Successful candidates will be appointed under the Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMG/S-I). The starting basic salary is ₹48,480 per month, with growth potential up to ₹85,920 over time.

Selected officers will be posted in their chosen state for a minimum of 12 years or until promotion, ensuring sustained local engagement and service continuity.

Key Dates to Remember

Notification Release: July 3, 2025

Online Applications Open: July 4, 2025

Last Date to Apply: July 24, 2025

What Applicants Should Do Now

Download and read the official notification thoroughly.

Prepare all required documents including education certificates and work experience proofs.

Keep an eye on the Bank of Baroda careers portal for further updates, admit cards, and exam dates.

This recruitment is a golden opportunity for local graduates with banking exposure to build a rewarding career in a leading public sector bank. With the deadline approaching, candidates are advised to apply without delay.