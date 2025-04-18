Capital India Finance lists on NSE to expand investor reach, boost growth

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Non-banking financial company Capital India Finance Limited (CIFL) has announced that its equity shares are now listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The move is aimed at increasing visibility among investors, enhancing shareholder value, and improving market participation.

“We, Capital India Finance Limited (“Company”) are pleased to announce the listing of equity shares of the Company on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”) effective from April 17, vide Symbol: CIFL,” the company said in a statement.

Until now, Capital India Finance’s shares were listed only on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). With this dual listing, the shares will be available for trading on both exchanges under the same ticker symbol, CIFL.

Speaking about the development, Sumit K. Narvar, Group Chairman and Managing Director of Capital India Corp, said, “We are delighted to take this important step of listing CIFL on the NSE.”

“This dual listing will provide broader visibility among a larger investor base, improve market participation, and open new avenues for growth and capital access,” Narvar mentioned.

He added that in the last two years, CIFL has taken several strategic steps to improve corporate governance, business efficiency, and investor trust.

The NSE listing, Narvar said, reflects the company’s commitment to these principles.

Capital India Finance Limited’s equity shares, currently listed on the BSE, will now also be available for trading on the NSE under the same ticker symbol CIFL.

The company added that 72.95 per cent of its equity is held by Capital India Corp Private Limited (CICPL), a core investment company registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

“CICPL is promoted by Sumit K Narvar, a first-generation entrepreneur who has built businesses in fintech, financial services, and real estate, particularly in North and West India,” the company added.

CIFL also has strategic investments from prominent business groups such as Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group, RJ Corp, DLF Group, and Sudhir Power Limited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.