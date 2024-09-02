Cambodia urges tourists to be cautious during Angkor visits due to adverse weather

Phnom Penh, Sep 2 (IANS) Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) on Monday urged tourists, transportation providers and the public to exercise caution during their visits to the Angkor Archaeological Park due to adverse weather conditions.

Citing weather forecasts from the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology, the ANA said in an announcement that Cambodia is currently experiencing excessive rain, thunder, lightning, and strong winds, Xinhua news agency reported.

These bad weather conditions could lead to landslides and damage to tree limbs in certain areas within the Angkor Archaeological Park, the announcement said.

"In this regard, the APSARA National Authority would like to call on members of the public, tourists, drivers of all types of vehicles and all transportation providers to exercise caution during their visits to temples in the Angkor Archaeological Park," the announcement said.

The announcement also advised drivers not to park or stop their vehicles under trees in order to mitigate potential risks.

The ANA is the government agency responsible for managing, safeguarding and preserving the Angkor Archaeological Park, a UNESCO-listed world heritage site, situated in northwest Siem Reap province.

On July 23, a rainstorm caused the fall of a centuries-old tree in front of Tonle Oum Gate or South Gate of Angkor Thom in the Angkor Archaeological Park, leaving one person dead and three others injured.

The 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park is home to 91 ancient temples, which had been built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

The ancient site attracted 651,857 international tourists during the January-August period of 2024, earning gross revenue of $30.3 million from ticket sales, according to the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.