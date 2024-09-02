South Korea President discusses global clean energy collaboration with IEA chief

Seoul, Sep 2 (IANS) The President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, met Fatih Birol, the chief of the International Energy Agency (IEA), on Monday, the president's office said, expressing gratitude for the agency's support to Seoul's Carbon-Free Energy (CFE) initiative.

Yoon introduced the CFE initiative during his keynote speech at the UN General Assembly, focusing on achieving carbon neutrality by leveraging carbon-free energy sources, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon acknowledged Birol's leadership and efforts to promote the broader use of clean energy as a response to global challenges like abnormal weather conditions and energy security crises.

In recognition of his contributions to the expansion of carbon-free energy and the strengthened cooperation between South Korea and the IEA, President Yoon awarded Birol the Gwanghwa Medal, the highest distinction in the Order of Diplomatic Service Merit.

The President also proposed that both parties collaborate on developing and promoting clean energy technologies, particularly to "set a good precedent" for developing countries in enhancing their manufacturing competitiveness.

Birol praised the CFE initiative, saying that it demonstrates Seoul's leadership in ensuring safe, sustainable and affordable energy, aligning with the IEA's mission. He also highlighted the growing importance of nuclear energy globally and commended South Korea's innovative advancements in this area.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.