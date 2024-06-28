Stocks in news: Ambuja Cements, RVNL, Sobha, Reliance Industries, AU Small Finance Bank

STOCKS IN NEWS

JSW Infrastructure:

Subsidiary JSW Port Logistics to acquire a 70.37% shareholding held by promoters and the promoter group in Navkar Corporation

Received Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway, Chennai Division for the construction and operation of the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal

Ambuja Cements

Board approved merging with Adani Cementation, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, where Adani Enterprises will receive 8.7 million shares

Reliance Industries:

Reliance Jio Infocomm announced new unlimited plans starting July 3, ranging from Rs 189 for 2 GB per month to Rs 3,599 for a yearly plan with 2.5 GB per day

Sobha:

To launch rights issue till July 4 comprising 1.21 crore shares at Rs 1,651 apiec

Polycab India:

Reports suggest promoter group and family members may sell a 2.04% stake for up to $257 million via a block deal

RBL Bank:

Received approval from board members for raising funds up to Rs 3,500 crore via QIP, in one or more tranches

AU Small Finance Bank:

Received approval from the Board of Directors for raising funds up to Rs 5,000 crore via the issue of equity shares through private placement or QIP

Ipca Laboratories:

Court of Justice of the EU has upheld a fine of 13.96 million euros imposed on Unichem Laboratories' subsidiary by the General Court of the EU in a patent dispute settlement

KPI Green Energy:

Received a sanction letter for credit facilities of Rs 686 crore for the development of a 200 MWAC solar photovoltaic power project in Khavda, Gujarat

Rail Vikas Nigam:

Incorporated its subsidiary company RVNL Middle East Contracting LLC in Dubai

GLOBAL MARKETS

S&P and Nasdaq closed higher as investors await new inflation numbers

Dow rose to end the trading session of June 27

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump had their first debate

Asian markets in the green as investors assessed Japan’s economic data and await US inflation data

GIFT NIFTY indicates that the Indian markets will have a flat start this morning

COMMODITIES

Oil prices rose amidst worries over global crude supply disruptions as geopolitical tension in the Middle East and Europe increased