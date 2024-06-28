Stocks in news: Ambuja Cements, RVNL, Sobha, Reliance Industries, AU Small Finance Bank
STOCKS IN NEWS
JSW Infrastructure:
Subsidiary JSW Port Logistics to acquire a 70.37% shareholding held by promoters and the promoter group in Navkar Corporation
Received Letter of Acceptance from Southern Railway, Chennai Division for the construction and operation of the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal
Ambuja Cements
Board approved merging with Adani Cementation, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, where Adani Enterprises will receive 8.7 million shares
Reliance Industries:
Reliance Jio Infocomm announced new unlimited plans starting July 3, ranging from Rs 189 for 2 GB per month to Rs 3,599 for a yearly plan with 2.5 GB per day
Sobha:
To launch rights issue till July 4 comprising 1.21 crore shares at Rs 1,651 apiec
Polycab India:
Reports suggest promoter group and family members may sell a 2.04% stake for up to $257 million via a block deal
RBL Bank:
Received approval from board members for raising funds up to Rs 3,500 crore via QIP, in one or more tranches
AU Small Finance Bank:
Received approval from the Board of Directors for raising funds up to Rs 5,000 crore via the issue of equity shares through private placement or QIP
Ipca Laboratories:
Court of Justice of the EU has upheld a fine of 13.96 million euros imposed on Unichem Laboratories' subsidiary by the General Court of the EU in a patent dispute settlement
KPI Green Energy:
Received a sanction letter for credit facilities of Rs 686 crore for the development of a 200 MWAC solar photovoltaic power project in Khavda, Gujarat
Rail Vikas Nigam:
Incorporated its subsidiary company RVNL Middle East Contracting LLC in Dubai
GLOBAL MARKETS
S&P and Nasdaq closed higher as investors await new inflation numbers
Dow rose to end the trading session of June 27
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump had their first debate
Asian markets in the green as investors assessed Japan’s economic data and await US inflation data
GIFT NIFTY indicates that the Indian markets will have a flat start this morning
COMMODITIES
Oil prices rose amidst worries over global crude supply disruptions as geopolitical tension in the Middle East and Europe increased