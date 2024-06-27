STOCKS IN NEWS: Adani Ports, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, JSW Energy, PI Industries

STOCKS IN NEWS

PI Industries:

Announced an offer to acquire Plant Health Care Plc for £32.8 million

JSW Energy:

Wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy signed Power Purchase Agreements for wind and solar projects totalling 1,325 MW

Adani Ports:

S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the outlook of the company to Positive from Stable and reaffirmed the ratings at BBB-

EMS:

Awarded a contract to conduct survey, investigation, design, build, operate, and transfer interception & diversion and treatment works at Hathras Town, UP

Ramky Infrastructure:

Received a NOA from PowerGrid Energy Services for projects worth Rs 131.2 crore in Ladakh

PTC India Financial Services:

RBI has approved the appointment of R Balaji as MD & CEO of the company effective June 26

LTI Mindtree:

AM Naik stepped down as Chairman of LTIMindtree and L&T Technology Services

Boards have appointed SN Subrahmanyan as Chairman with effect from June 27

Supreme Industries:

Received LOA from Indian Oil Corporation for the supply of 10 kg composite LPG cylinders worth Rs 55 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam:

The KRDCL-RVNL joint venture received a LoA from Southern Railway for a project worth Rs 156.47 crore

ITD Cementation India:

Secured a new marine contract for constructing the Third Berth and specified works at Dahej LNG terminal in Gujarat, worth Rs 1,082 crore

Archean Chemical Industries:

India Resurgence Fund – Scheme 1 & Scheme 2, and Piramal Natural Resources likely to sell a 10.13% stake in Archean: Report

TELECOM STOCKS IN FOCUS

Reliance Industries:

Subsidiary Reliance Jio acquired 14.4 MHz spectrum in the 1,800 MHz frequency band for Rs 973.62 crore

Bharti Airtel:

Acquired 97 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 2,100 MHz frequency bands through the auction for Rs 6,857 crore

Vodafone Idea:

Acquired 30 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz & 2500 MHz frequency bands for Rs 3,510 crore