STOCKS IN NEWS: Adani Ports, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, JSW Energy, PI Industries
STOCKS IN NEWS
PI Industries:
Announced an offer to acquire Plant Health Care Plc for £32.8 million
JSW Energy:
Wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy signed Power Purchase Agreements for wind and solar projects totalling 1,325 MW
Adani Ports:
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the outlook of the company to Positive from Stable and reaffirmed the ratings at BBB-
EMS:
Awarded a contract to conduct survey, investigation, design, build, operate, and transfer interception & diversion and treatment works at Hathras Town, UP
Ramky Infrastructure:
Received a NOA from PowerGrid Energy Services for projects worth Rs 131.2 crore in Ladakh
PTC India Financial Services:
RBI has approved the appointment of R Balaji as MD & CEO of the company effective June 26
LTI Mindtree:
AM Naik stepped down as Chairman of LTIMindtree and L&T Technology Services
Boards have appointed SN Subrahmanyan as Chairman with effect from June 27
Supreme Industries:
Received LOA from Indian Oil Corporation for the supply of 10 kg composite LPG cylinders worth Rs 55 crore
Rail Vikas Nigam:
The KRDCL-RVNL joint venture received a LoA from Southern Railway for a project worth Rs 156.47 crore
ITD Cementation India:
Secured a new marine contract for constructing the Third Berth and specified works at Dahej LNG terminal in Gujarat, worth Rs 1,082 crore
Archean Chemical Industries:
India Resurgence Fund – Scheme 1 & Scheme 2, and Piramal Natural Resources likely to sell a 10.13% stake in Archean: Report
TELECOM STOCKS IN FOCUS
Reliance Industries:
Subsidiary Reliance Jio acquired 14.4 MHz spectrum in the 1,800 MHz frequency band for Rs 973.62 crore
Bharti Airtel:
Acquired 97 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 2,100 MHz frequency bands through the auction for Rs 6,857 crore
Vodafone Idea:
Acquired 30 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz & 2500 MHz frequency bands for Rs 3,510 crore