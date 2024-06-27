STOCKS IN NEWS: Adani Ports, Vodafone Idea, Airtel, JSW Energy, PI Industries

Jun 27, 2024, 09:29 IST
- Sakshi Post

STOCKS IN NEWS 

PI Industries:
Announced an offer to acquire Plant Health Care Plc for £32.8 million

JSW Energy: 
Wholly-owned subsidiary JSW Neo Energy signed Power Purchase Agreements for wind and solar projects totalling 1,325 MW

Adani Ports:
S&P Global Ratings has upgraded the outlook of the company to Positive from Stable and reaffirmed the ratings at BBB-

EMS: 
Awarded a contract to conduct survey, investigation, design, build, operate, and transfer interception & diversion and treatment works at Hathras Town, UP

Ramky Infrastructure:
Received a NOA from PowerGrid Energy Services for projects worth Rs 131.2 crore in Ladakh 

PTC India Financial Services:
RBI has approved the appointment of R Balaji as MD & CEO of the company effective June 26 

LTI Mindtree: 
AM Naik stepped down as Chairman of LTIMindtree and L&T Technology Services 
Boards have appointed SN Subrahmanyan as Chairman with effect from June 27

Supreme Industries:
Received LOA from Indian Oil Corporation for the supply of 10 kg composite LPG cylinders worth Rs 55 crore 

Rail Vikas Nigam:
The KRDCL-RVNL joint venture received a LoA from Southern Railway for a project worth Rs 156.47 crore 

ITD Cementation India:
Secured a new marine contract for constructing the Third Berth and specified works at Dahej LNG terminal in Gujarat, worth Rs 1,082 crore 

Archean Chemical Industries: 
India Resurgence Fund – Scheme 1 & Scheme 2, and Piramal Natural Resources likely to sell a 10.13% stake in Archean: Report

TELECOM STOCKS IN FOCUS 
Reliance Industries:
Subsidiary Reliance Jio acquired 14.4 MHz spectrum in the 1,800 MHz frequency band for Rs 973.62 crore 

Bharti Airtel:
Acquired 97 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, and 2,100 MHz frequency bands through the auction for Rs 6,857 crore 

Vodafone Idea:
Acquired 30 MHz spectrum in 900 MHz, 1800 MHz & 2500 MHz frequency bands for Rs 3,510 crore

