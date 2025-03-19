Starlink Internet in India: Vodafone Idea Confirms Talks After Airtel and Jio's Deal

Days after its competitors Jio and Bharti Airtel announced partnerships with Elon Musk's Starlink, Vodafone Idea has confirmed that it is in "exploratory" talks with the company to cement a solid deal very soon. The company also revealed that discussions are on with other satcom providers as well.

In an exchange filing that's released on March 19, Vodafone Idea has said that it keeps on exploring various initiatives and tie-ups with several parties to improve its service quality and expand its telecom services.

Vodafone Idea's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Jagbir Singh had confirmed that the company is in talks with Starlink, and he has also revealed that VI is in talks with multiple other providers, and a final call will be taken in accordance with the company's strategy.

These interesting comments from Jagbir Singh come days after Bharti Airtel and Jio announced a sensational deal with Starlink to bring advanced internet services to India. The shares of Vodafone Idea witnessed significant gains after the clarification from the CTO. However, VI maintained that the change in share value might also be because of its rollout of 5G services in the city of Mumbai.