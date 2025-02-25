Jio, Airtel, and VI Special Plans Offering JioHotstar Subscriptions

The cricket season is here in India and it won't stop anytime soon. With the Champions Trophy and Women's Premier League going side by side, fans are excited with each passing day over which matches to follow. Immediately after the Champions Trophy, the Indian Premier League will commence and the excitement will reach its zenith for the world's prestigious cricketing event.

Unlike last year when JioCinema provided free streaming of IPL matches for crores of Indians, JioHotstar, the newly merged OTT app is not looking likely to repeat the same. After JioCinema's merger with Hotstar, there have been reports doing the rounds over JioHotstar charging customers with cricket-specific subscription plans.

Now, in a step to aid crores of cricket fans in the country to catch IPL and other matches life, telecom giants Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea have announced the latest mobile recharge packs.

Reliance Jio Provides JioHotstar Subscription

Reliance Jio provides JioHotstar access and a range of data and prepaid plans. Jio's Rs.195 data pack has a 90-day subscription to JioHotstar and 15GB of fast data. Also, Jio's Rs.949 plan provides unlimited voice calls, 2GB of internet, and 100 SMS daily for 84 days.

Vi plans with JioHotstar Subscription.

Vodafone Idea has a lot of JioHotstar subscription plans for its mobile users. The Vi Rs.151 plan offers 4GB of data for 30 days and a 3-month JioHotstar subscription. The Vi Rs.169 plan contains 8GB of data and a three-month JioHotstar subscription. Rs.469 plan from Vi includes unlimited calls, 2.5GB of data, and 100 SMS every day for 28 days. The Vi Rs.994 plan includes 2 GB of data/day, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and an 84-day JioHotstar subscription.

JioHotstar subscription plans: Airtel

Airtel, on the other hand, also has multiple JioHotstar subscription plans for its users. Rs.398 plan includes a JioHotstar subscription plan for a month, 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited 5G data, phone calls, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. JioHotstar subscription for 3 months, 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited 5G data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day for 84 days are included in the Airtel Rs.1029 plan. An unlimited 5G data plan, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day for 365 days, and a one-year JioHotstar subscription are all included in the Airtel Rs.3999 plan.