Speciality health centres in Bihar will benefit people, boost economy: President Murmu

Patna, Feb 25 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday stressed the need to develop speciality medical centres across Bihar which not only benefit the people, who need to travel to cities outside the state for medical treatment, but also boost the local economy.

Participating in the centenary celebration of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), the President said that going to another city or state for treatment affects people in many ways such as delays in treatment, while also causing the problems of food, accommodation, and employment.

The reliance on outside treatment also overburdens the medical institutions of major cities, she said, adding that decentralisation of good medical institutions across the country would prove to help solve all these problems.

Noting that cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Indore have developed as centres for speciality treatment, President Murmu called on Bihar to also develop many such centres.

"This would not only provide good medical treatment to the people of Bihar but will also boost the economy of the state," she said.

PMCH and its alumni can greatly contribute to this endeavour with their experience, she added.

The President termed the Patna Medical College a part of Bihar's invaluable heritage, highlighting its glorious history of preserving antiquity and constantly moving towards modernity.

"PMCH was among the best hospitals in Asia. The alumni of this institute have brought glory to themselves and PMCH in the country and abroad on the strength of their talent, service, and dedication," she said.

President Murmu also said that this is the era of technology, and it plays an important role in the medical field as well.

Noting technologies like Artificial Intelligence and robotics are making the medical process simpler and more accurate, she urged all stakeholders of PMCH to always be ready to adopt the latest technologies.

This would not only make the treatment easier but would also increase doctors’ knowledge and efficiency, she said.

The President said that our doctors are researchers, therapists, teachers and counsellors as well, serving the people and society and contributing to nation-building in these roles. She urged them to make people aware of the importance of blood and organ donation.

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar were also present on the occasion.

