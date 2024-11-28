Star Health Insurance Aims to Double Business in AP and TS Over Next 4 Years

Hyderabad, November 28, 2024: Star Health Insurance, India’s largest standalone health insurer, has reinforced its presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with nearly 100 branches, a robust network of over 76,000 agents, and more than 1,350 employees. Over the past 5 years, the company has settled claims exceeding Rs 3330 crore in these states, reflecting its commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible healthcare to the diverse population. Moving forward, Star Health aims to double its business in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over the next four years.

Commenting on Star Health’s ongoing focus in these states, Mr. Sanath Kumar, Executive President of Star Health Insurance, said, “Andhra Pradesh and Telangana play a pivotal role in our operations. With their diverse populations and advanced healthcare infrastructure, these states offer a strong platform for delivering holistic insurance solutions. Our efforts to drive insurance penetration, especially at the grassroots level, have seen great success in the last year. We've introduced several innovative services such as Home Healthcare, a Braille policy for visually impaired individuals, free telemedicine, and a vaccination campaign, all aimed at meeting the unique healthcare needs of the region.”

Star Health’s dedication to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is also reflected in its claims record, including Rs 920 crore in claims paid out in FY24 and Rs 3330 crore settled over the past five years. To date, the company has paid over 1.1 crore claims, totaling Rs 52,000 crore, processing Rs 25 crore worth of claims daily — approving four claims every minute.

Adoption of Andhra Pradesh for Insurance Awareness

In line with IRDAI’s ‘Insurance for All’ mission, Star Health Insurance has adopted Andhra Pradesh to enhance insurance awareness and penetration. The company’s statewide initiative has reached 4,035 Gram Panchayats, educating thousands of people on the benefits of insurance and organizing multiple health camps. The recent CSR initiative, Star Arogya Digi Seva, combines telemedicine and mobile health units to provide healthcare services in rural areas, with a special focus on the aspirational districts of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. This program addresses key health concerns such as diabetes, hypertension, and iron deficiency.

Additionally, Star Health launched its Home Healthcare Service in major cities across AP & TG, including Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kakinada, Tirupati, and Nellore. This service allows patients to receive high-quality healthcare at home, ensuring easy access to treatment and smooth claims processing.

Star Health also offers innovative products like the Special Care Gold policy in Braille, tailored for individuals with disabilities, ensuring that visually impaired customers can easily access crucial information about their health insurance coverage. Free telemedicine, preventive care, and wellness programs are further designed to enhance the overall health and well-being of customers, contributing to a healthier India.

As Star Health continues to expand its footprint across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the company remains focused on delivering inclusive, community-oriented healthcare solutions that improve the lives of millions in these states.