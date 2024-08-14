New Jawa 42, 2024 Updated Model: Price, Features, Key Details Inside
The renowned motorcycle manufacturer, Jawa, has launched an updated version of its bike. The new Jawa 42 is priced between ₹1.73 lakh and ₹1.98 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹16,000 cheaper than its standard model.
The 2024 Jawa 42 is equipped with a 294cc liquid-cooled engine, producing 27.32 horsepower and 26.84 Nm of torque. It features a slip-and-assist clutch and comes with a redesigned single-channel ABS. The bike also includes an analog LCD setup.
With improved ground clearance, the bike offers a comfortable riding experience. The updated Jawa 42 has a seat height of 788 mm and is more visually appealing than its previous model.
