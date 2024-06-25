Maruti Ispat set to direct Rs 2,000 Cr towards steel manufacturing

Maruti Ispat and Pipes Pvt Ltd (MIPPL) has grand expansion plans. Towards this end, it is going to invest Rs 2,000 crore in its steel plant in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh.

A new electric resistance welded steel pipes brand named MS Vayu has been launched. The same will add 6,00,000 MT capacity in new plants over the five years.

Abhishek Agarwal, the CEO of MIPPL, is positive about the potential to add new product lines of "galvanized pipes and galvanized hot dip iron and galvalume pipes" in the coming years.

Maruti Ispat Energy Private Limited, MS Pipe premium engineered steel tubes and pipes, is produced from the house of MS Agarwal Group of Companies. "We adopt the highest professional standards and modern technology at the state-of-the-art, fully integrated steel plant spread across more than 300 acres with a production capacity of 1.3 lakh MT per annum," the company said in a statement.