Birla Opus: Expo in Hyderabad a success

Recently, the Aditya Birla Group made a notable foray into the paint industry by launching Birla Opus. With over 145 products on offer, the brand is reaching new heights. Water-based paints, enamels, wood finishes, and wallpapers, and more than 2,300 tintable color options are on offer.

The Birla Opus Expo has been held on Monday and Tuesday in Hyderabad. Dealers, painters, contractors, architects, and interior designers have participated in the expo. They were impressed by Birla Opus's product range and unique selling points.

Mr. Rakshit Hargave, CEO of Birla Opus, stated that the company is dedicated to widening its horizons by conducting exposes across India in 175 locations. Dealers, painters, contractors, architects, and interior designers are getting the chance to experience the full range of products from Birla Opus Paints, he added.