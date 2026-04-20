April 21 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors and traders often keep a close eye on stock market holidays to plan their trades efficiently. As April 21 approaches, many are wondering whether the stock market will remain open or closed on this day.

The answer is simple — April 21 is a regular trading day, and both the Indian stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), will remain open for normal trading.

There are no major festivals, public holidays, or special occasions scheduled on April 21 that would lead to a market closure. Stock market holidays in India are typically घोषित based on national festivals like Diwali, Holi, Independence Day, or other officially recognized public holidays. Since none fall on this date, trading activities will continue as usual.

Trading Timings

On April 21, the market will operate during its standard timings:

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular trading session: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Investors can carry out buying and selling of stocks, derivatives, and other securities without any restrictions related to a holiday.

Why This Matters for Investors

Knowing whether the market is open helps traders:

Plan intraday and long-term trades

Avoid confusion around settlement cycles

Stay updated on market movements

Since April 21 is a normal working day, market participants should be prepared for regular trading activity and potential market fluctuations.