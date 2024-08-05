Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Kickstarts on Aug 6; Check Offers Here!

Amazon's Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is all set to go live on August 6, 2024. On the eve of Independence Day, Amazon offers great discounts on various products ranging from household to kitchen essentials to electronic goods to fashion apparel. The sale is open from August 6 to August 15. It opens to Prime members on Monday at midnight and to regular users on Tuesday afternoon.

Mobile Phones and Electronic Goods

Discounts will be available on phones from brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Poco, and iQOO. Purchases made with an SBI card will receive an additional 10% discount.

During this sale, the iPhone 13 (128GB) will be available for ₹47,999 after discounts. The OnePlus 12R will be priced at ₹40,999, according to Amazon. The Samsung S24 5G can be purchased for ₹74,999. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite will be available for ₹16,999, and the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for ₹24,999. Recently launched models like the OnePlus Nord 4 (₹27,999) and the Lava Blaze X (₹13,249) will also be offered at discounted prices.

Cashback and No-Cost EMI

Cashback and no-cost EMI options available on selected credit cards available.