BSF recovers two China-made Pak drones in Punjab

Chandigarh, June 20 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) said on Thursday that in extensive search operations based on specific inputs, two China-made Pakistani drones were recovered in Punjab.

In the first incident, BSF troops recovered a drone from Rattankhurd village in Amritsar district. In the second incident, troops and Punjab Police recovered a drone from Dal village in Taran Taran district.

Both drones are Chinese-made DJI Mavic 3 Classic models.

The reliable information and swift action of BSF troops thwarted yet another attempt at drone intrusion in Punjab from across the border, said the BSF.

The BSF, responsible for safeguarding the 553-km long varied, tough and challenging India-Pakistan border in Punjab, said that in 2023 it detected and shot down 107 drones and seized 442.395 kg of heroin.

Last year, the BSF troopers of the Punjab Frontier handed over 12 Pakistani nationals, who had inadvertently crossed the International Border, to Pakistan Rangers.

Braving innumerable challenges, including inclement weather conditions and the spate of smuggling, BSF men are guarding borders around the clock with unflinching dedication.

