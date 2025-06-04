In Brussels, Indian delegation conveys unified message of zero tolerance against terrorism

Brussels, June 4 (IANS) The all-party Parliamentary delegation from India led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday engaged with members of the Indian diaspora and leading Brussels-based think tanks, underscoring India's unwavering commitment to combating cross-border terrorism. The diaspora members expressed deep solidarity with the victims of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed their strong support for India in its efforts to counter terrorism.

The delegates also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy in Belgium, reaffirming India's enduring commitment to peace, non-violence, and tolerance.

Earlier in the day, Indian Ambassador to Belgium Saurabh Kumar interacted with the members of the delegation, briefing them about the priorities and strategic agenda of India, including counter-terrorism cooperation.

Ambassador Kumar received the delegation on their arrival in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, following their successful visit to the UK. The visit marks the continuation of strengthening international partnerships and advancing India's strategic engagements

"Today, I, along with my distinguished colleagues from the all-party delegation, arrived in Brussels, where we were warmly received by Ambassador Saurabh Kumar. Our two-day visit will focus on fostering international cooperation to combat cross-border terrorism through a series of strategic meetings," Prasad posted on X on Wednesday.

During the visit, a series of meetings are scheduled over the next two days, aimed at consolidating global consensus against cross-border terrorism.

"The delegation will have interactions at the European Union-level and with Belgian authorities on the scourge of terrorism including cross-border terrorism and the recent heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and India's response to the same, and the country's will and determination to put an end to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," read a statement issued by Indian Embassy in Brussels.

Apart from meetings at the EU-level and with Belgium authorities, the delegation will also have interactions with think-tanks and media during the visit.

The nine-member delegation includes a diverse political representation: Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP), Daggubati Purandeswari (BJP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena-UBT), Ghulam Ali Khatana (BJP), Amar Singh (Congress), Samik Bhattacharya (BJP), M. Thambidurai (AIADMK), former Union Minister M.J. Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

After concluding visits to France, Italy, Denmark, and the UK, the Indian delegation is in Belgium as a part of India's global diplomatic outreach campaign to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

