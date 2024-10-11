Boy thrashed to death in Bihar's Saharsa over land dispute

Patna, Oct 11 (IANS) A 20-year-old boy died and his brother was injured after around half a dozen men thrashed them in Bihar’s Saharsa district on Friday.

The group brutally assaulted two brothers, early on Friday morning.

Chandan Kumar, one of the brothers, succumbed during treatment in the hospital on Friday afternoon while another Saroj Kumar (22) is battling for his life in the hospital.

The gruesome incident took place in the early hours of Friday at 1 a.m. in Samda village, Ward No. 11 under the jurisdiction of Saur Bazar police station in Saharsa district.

Following the incident, police officials quickly arrived at the crime scene to begin their investigation. No arrests have been made so far.

Alok Kumar, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of the Sadar range in Saharsa, stated, “The police were alerted about the incident at 2:30 a.m., and a team led by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saur Bazar police station was immediately dispatched to the village. The victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment.”

An FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) at Saurbazar police station, and efforts are on to apprehend those responsible.

According to Kumar, the incident is believed to have been triggered by an ongoing land dispute. The police are actively investigating the situation. The accused are at large.

According to the statement given by the father of the victims, the incident is linked to a land dispute.

“I have an ongoing conflict over a piece of land with Chhote Lal Mehta, Deep Narayan Mehta, Ashok Mehta, and Dinesh Mehta. These individuals had divided the disputed land into two parts, and I am also entitled to take a third share of the land as well. In connection with this dispute, I had already filed a partition suit in court,” said Surendra Mehta, the father of the victims.

“On Friday morning around 1 a.m., they barged into the house and brutally assaulted my two sons using batons. They also cut off the electricity of my house to commit the crime. Due to the brutal assault, my two sons Chandan Kumar and Saroj Kumar were seriously injured in this attack. We admitted them to the hospital where Chandan succumbed due to the injuries on Friday,” Surendra Mehta said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.