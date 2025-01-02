Namrata Shirodkar's Heartfelt Message to Sister Shilpa on Bigg Boss 18: We're So Proud

The Family Week on Bigg Boss 18 kicked off with emotional moments, as several family members entered the house. Vivian Dsena’s wife Nouran Aly, Chahat Panday, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh’s mothers, and Shilpa Shirodkar’s daughter, Anoushka Ranjit, made their appearance. Before entering the house, Anoushka spoke to India Today Digital about her emotions being away from her mother for so long and shared a message from Shilpa’s sister, actor Namrata Shirodkar.

Anoushka revealed that Shilpa has been a Bigg Boss fan for years, and the two would often watch the show together. “It’s surreal to now watch her as a contestant, but she’s done so well,” Anoushka said, expressing pride in her mother’s journey on the show. She added that all the contestants are strong and have an equal chance to win. "They all have such different personalities and deserve to be in the finals. All I can hope is that my mother manages to win," she smiled.

When asked about the friendships Shilpa has formed with Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra, Anoushka said it’s heartening to see her mother build genuine bonds. “It’s evident on camera that she does care for them. Like any friendship, it was hard for her to choose between them. It’s a learning curve, and you can’t make everyone happy. She did what she could,” Anoushka explained.

She also reassured fans by mentioning that Shilpa has a strong support system in Chum Durang and Karan Veer Mehra. Anoushka said she’s excited to interact with both of them, as well as Vivian Dsena and Shrutika Arjun, who are close to her mother.

Anoushka shared that she’s been having Bigg Boss dinner watch parties with her friends and added that it feels "weird" not speaking to her mother for so long. When asked if her father or aunt Namrata had a message for Shilpa, Anoushka said, "They both told me to tell mom that they are so proud of her and can't wait to see her with the trophy."