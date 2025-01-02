YS Jagan congratulates Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna recipients

Tadepalli, Jan 2: YSRCP President and Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Jyothi Yarraji for being honoured with the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Recognizing her outstanding contributions to Indian athletics, he lauded her for making the State and the nation proud through her exceptional achievements.

He expressed admiration for Jyothi’s hard work, determination, and unwavering commitment, which have propelled her to set new benchmarks in track and field events, including the 400-metre hurdles.

Highlighting her remarkable journey from humble beginnings in Visakhapatnam to becoming a national record holder, YS Jagan emphasized that Jyothi’s success story resonates with millions of young athletes across the country. He wished her continued success in her sporting career and hoped she would keep shining on the global stage, bringing more laurels to Andhra Pradesh and India.

He also extended his best wishes to para-athlete Jeevanji Deepthi from Warangal, who was also honoured with the Arjuna Award. He further congratulated the four recipients of the Khel Ratna Awards—Gukesh (Chess), Manu Bhaker (Shooting), Harmanpreet Singh (Hockey), and Praveen Kumar (Para-athletics)—and wished them continued success.

He also applauded all other Arjuna Award recipients across the country, acknowledging their dedication and achievements in elevating Indian sports to greater heights.