Body of top Hezbollah commander found in Beirut rubble

Beirut, Aug 1 (IANS) The body of Fouad Shokor, Hezbollah's top military commander who was killed in an Israeli strike on Tuesday, was found under the rubble in Dahie in Beirut's southern suburbs, local media reported, citing sources close to Hezbollah.

An Israeli drone fired on Tuesday evening three missiles at a position near the Shura Council of Hezbollah, aiming to target Shokor, a senior military advisor to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. The attack on Dahie also killed five others and wounded around 74 people, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the attack, saying Lebanon preserves its right to take all necessary measures to deter the aggression.

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah toward Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.