Blasts took place in Sasaram during making of bombs, says Bihar DGP

Patna, April 2 (IANS) In wake of the violence in Bihar's Sasaram and Nalanda, Director General of Police Rajvinder Singh Bhatti on Sunday said the explosion in Sasaram's Sherganj area occurred during the making of bombs.

He said that 6 persons were injured in the blast and were admitted to the BHU in Varanasi.

"There accused were manufacturing bombs when the explosion took place. Six persons were injured in this accident and it has nothing to do with the Ram Navami march. The forensic team has collected the samples of the explosive and analysis is currently underway," Bhatti said.

The statement of the DGP came soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his rally in Nawada on Sunday, claimed that firing and bomb blasts took place in Sasaram.

The DGP said that the Bihar Police will arrest the accused after they are discharged from the hospital.

"We have arrested 109 persons who were involved in violence in Sasaram and Biharsharif. The process of recording video statements is on. We are taking the strongest possible action against the accused," he said.

"The situations in both places are under control. There was a well planned conspiracy to disturb law and order in these two places," he added.

Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said that the Bihar government had held a high-level meeting in advance well before Ram Navami.

"We have directed all the SPs, DMs, DIGs, IGs and Divisional Commissioners of the respective zones. The law and order was intact at most of the places. We are taking the strongest possible action against the offenders," Subhani said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.