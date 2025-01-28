Black flags shown to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad

Wayanad, Jan 28 (IANS) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in Wayanad on Tuesday, was shown black flags by Left parties' supporters for not taking up the issues of the man-animal conflict in her constituency.

Priyanka faced the black flags when she was proceeding towards the house of a tribal woman who was killed by a tiger last week.

After driving straight to the home of 45-year-old Radha who was killed when she was on her way to a coffee plantation estate, she spent about half an hour with the victim's family.

After Priyanka came out of the house, she did not speak to the media, instead, senior Congress legislator Sunny Joseph said that the leader would do that after completing her engagements for the day.

Radha's husband, a temporary forest watcher, said that the Wayanad MP has assured regularisation of his job and repair of his house.

"Priyanka said she would raise all the issues that she was told to at the meeting with the top officials at the Wayanad Collectorate and said she will take up the issues, both with the state and the Centre," said the local Congress leader.

Radha, the aunt of Indian cricketer Minnu Mani, was found dead in the Mananthavady area of Wayanad district last week.

After a huge public protest, the Pinarayi Vijayan government ordered to shoot the tiger to death. However, the feline was found dead on Monday morning around the same locality where Radha was killed.

The forest officials have confirmed that the death of the tiger is on account of the animal attack.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 11 lakh, of which Rs five lakh has been handed over to Radha's family and her son has been guaranteed a job in the Forest Department.

In the last 10 years, this is the eighth incident that a person has been killed by a tiger in the Wayanad district.

