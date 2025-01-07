BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa predicts AAP's defeat as ECI to announce Delhi Assembly poll date

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) As the Election Commission of India prepares to unveil the schedule for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, BJP candidate for Rajouri Garden, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, made a bold statement, claiming that the announcement of the poll date will signal the imminent defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a clear path to victory for the BJP.

The ECI is set to reveal the polling schedule at a press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m., with the 70-member Assembly’s term ending on February 23, necessitating elections before that to form a new legislative body.

Speaking to IANS, Sirsa asserted, "The ECI’s announcement will make it crystal clear when the people of Delhi will be relieved from the AAP government. These dates will mark the beginning of the end of the corruption that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has inflicted on the national capital. It will also indicate when the BJP will take charge and form the next government in Delhi."

Sirsa did not hold back in his criticism of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of indulging in several corrupt practices.

"Kejriwal promised to live a simple life, but he turned his house into a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ with Rs 20 lakh carpets. From liquor scams to bus scams and even school scams, Kejriwal has ruined Delhi. Today, the water in every home is contaminated, roads are littered with waste, and the city’s condition has worsened since Kejriwal first became CM in 2013," he added.

With the AAP pushing for a third consecutive term, the BJP is determined to turn the tables.

Meanwhile, Congress, which once aligned with AAP during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is also vying for its share of power and targeting both parties in the race. As the polls approach, the political temperature in the capital is set to rise even further.

