BJP will be completely wiped out in Haryana Assembly polls: Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh, June 11 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said people had "reduced the BJP to half" in the Lok Sabha elections, and it will be "completely wiped out" in the next Assembly elections slated for October.

The Leader of the Opposition thanked the voters of Haryana for their "peaceful participation throughout the elections and voting in the favour of the Congress". Hooda said the Congress vote share has surged significantly in the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

"The party has received the full support of all communities. Compared to other states, the INDIA Alliance has got the highest 47.6 per cent votes in Haryana. The votes of the Congress-led alliance have increased by about 20 per cent while the votes of the BJP have decreased by 12 per cent compared to the last Lok Sabha elections,” Hooda told the media here.

He said that the Congress has taken the lead in 46 assembly segments.

Hooda further said the public is "eagerly waiting for the Assembly elections so that the BJP can be ousted from power and a Congress government can be formed".

He said after the "crushing defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, and fearing a complete washout in the Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP has now remembered the free plots scheme of 100 yards, started during the Congress government".

"The scheme was started during the Congress government, and free plots of 100 yards were distributed to about four lakh poor, Scheduled Caste and OBC families," he said.

"The Congress had planned to give these plots to more than 7 lakh families of the state, but the BJP stopped this scheme as soon as it came to power. Due to this, some of the beneficiary families could not get possession allotted by the Congress. For 10 years, the BJP kept the beneficiaries deprived of the plots. By stopping this scheme, the BJP snatched the right of 100 square yards plots from more than 3 lakh families," Hooda added.

State Congress President Chaudhary Udaibhan said that the BJP has "wasted hundreds of crores of people’s money on schemes like Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and property ID, and large-scale irregularities have been detected in these portals. Despite this, no action has been taken against the agencies which were entrusted with this work".

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.