Bengal bypolls: CPI-M keen to continue seat-sharing pact with Congress

Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) The CPI-M is keen to continue with the seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress, provided the latter is interested, for the bypolls to four Assembly constituencies in West bengal scheduled on July 10.

Sources in the state committee of the CPI-M claimed the party has worked out an initial formula for seat-sharing in case the Congress is willing to come on board in the matter.

As per the formula, of the four seats going to the bypolls next month, Congress will be offered Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, while the CPI-M will offer to contest Bagda in North 24 Parganas district and Maniktala in Kolkata.

For the fourth seat -- Ranaghat Dakshin in Nadia district -- the majority in the CPI-M is in favour of keeping the channels of discussion open.

However, a senior state committee member of the CPI-M, who did not wish to be named, said that a small section of the leadership feels that it would be better if the party goes solo in the bypolls, as it will allow the CPI-M to test its strength.

“In the light of the Lok Sabha election results, the majority in the party’s state leadership wants the seat-sharing agreement to continue for the bypolls. However, everything will depend on how the Congress responds,” the state committee member said.

